A free Repair Event will be held at the Kent Library on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, from 3 – 6 p.m.

At these events, skilled volunteer “fixers” try to repair or mend your small household and personal items.

Sign up in advance. One item sign-up per person per event. No reservations or appointments. No assurances we can repair, or even work on, your item, or that we won’t break it worse than it was broken before.

To sign up for an event or if you have questions, email repair events coordinator Tom Watson or call him at 206-477-4481 (emails are best).

When signing up, specify in your e-mail the location of the event you want to sign up for, and the item you hope to have repaired or mended.

Fixers will work on many types of small household and personal items (including some electronics), as well as clothing and textiles. No lengthy reconstructive repairs. No major clothing alterations. No knife or tool sharpening.

“We may decline to work on an item – in advance or at the event – depending on the item, the type of repair needed, the fixers available, or for other reasons. You may need to buy and bring specific parts needed for your repair, before we can try to work on your item.”

COVID safety precautions will be taken at these repair events as needed and required.

As a possible alternative to these events, they provide an extensive list of King County businesses offering repair services.

This King County program has held four repair events so far in 2022. Other than the three events listed above, no additional King County-sponsored repair events will be scheduled this year.

Overall, the program has held 71 free repair events, in 26 different cities and communities in King County.

Other area organizations may offer their own separate repair events (aka repair cafés and other names), including remote, drop-off and virtual events. Those organizations include the South King Tool Library in Federal Way (next event Aug. 20th, 2022), Vashon MakerSpace and Tool Library, Snohomish County WSU Extension and Zero Waste Washington.

“Thanks everyone for your support of repair events, which reduce waste and conserve resources!”

Upcoming King County repair events: