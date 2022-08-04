Nighttime travelers on Interstate 5 between Military Road and SR 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) in the Kent area should be aware of work that will require weeknight lane reductions, starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, the Washington Department of Transportation announced.

Travelers should anticipate lane reductions in one-mile stretches between Military Road and SR 516 and plan ahead for increased travel time or consider alternate routes.

Northbound I-5 lane reductions Aug. 8–12 and 15–17:

7 p.m.: nightly lane reductions starting with the left lane 11 p.m.: 4 a.m., one lane open to travel 4:30 a.m.: all lanes open to travel



Southbound I-5 lane reductions Aug. 17–19 and 22–26:

8 p.m.: nightly lane reductions starting with the left lane 11 p.m.: 5 a.m., one lane open to travel 6 a.m.: all lanes open to travel



The lane closures will allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to install temporary striping on I-5 and shift work zones from the median to the outside of I-5. This shift is needed to continue construction of planned improvements to I-5 and the I-5/SR 516 interchange as part of the SR 509 Completion Project.