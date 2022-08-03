Kent’s next Mini Recycling Event is this Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 1 – 4 p.m. at Glenn Nelson Park.
“Disposing of your unwanted recyclable items has never been easier, just show up with your items and we’ll take care of the rest for free.”
Electronics: Desktops, Laptops, Cell phones, DVD/Blu-ray players, Fax machines, Holiday lights, Keyboards, Mice, Microwaves, Remote controls, Scanners, VCR’s, Wires
Textiles: Accessories, Bedding, Clothes, Linens, Shoes, Stuffed toys
More info at KentWA.gov/Recycle.
WHEN: Friday, August 5, 2022: 1 – 4 p.m.
WHERE: Glenn Nelson Park, 3216 S 268th Street:
