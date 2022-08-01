REMINDER: Remember to VOTE in the 2022 Primary Election – return your ballot to a ballot drop box (no stamp required) by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Ballot locations in our area include:
Regional Justice Center
(near parking garage entrance)
401 4th Avenue N
Kent, WA 98032<
Directions to Regional Justice Center
Hours of operation:
-
- Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14
- Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Kent YMCA
10828 SE 248th Street
Kent, WA 98030
Hours of operation:
-
- Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14
- Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Highline College*
* Drive-up ballot drop box
(entrance across from 27th Ave S)
2400 S 240th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198
Directions to Highline College*
Hours of operation:
-
- Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14
- Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
Covington Library
27100 164th Avenue SE
Covington, WA 98042
Directions to Covington Library
Hours of operation:
- Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14
- Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.
