REMINDER : Remember to VOTE in the 2022 Primary Election – return your ballot to a ballot drop box (no stamp required) by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Ballot locations in our area include:

Regional Justice Center

(near parking garage entrance)

401 4th Avenue N

Kent, WA 98032<

Directions to Regional Justice Center

Hours of operation:

Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14 Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.



Kent YMCA

10828 SE 248th Street

Kent, WA 98030

Directions to Kent YMCA

Hours of operation:

Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14 Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.



Highline College*

* Drive-up ballot drop box

(entrance across from 27th Ave S)

2400 S 240th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

Directions to Highline College*

Hours of operation:

Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14 Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.



Covington Library

27100 164th Avenue SE

Covington, WA 98042 Directions to Covington Library Hours of operation: