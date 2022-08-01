REMINDER: Remember to VOTE in the 2022 Primary Election – return your ballot to a ballot drop box (no stamp required) by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Ballot locations in our area include:

Regional Justice Center
(near parking garage entrance)
401 4th Avenue N
Kent, WA 98032<

Directions to Regional Justice Center

Hours of operation:

    • Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14
    • Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Kent YMCA
10828 SE 248th Street
Kent, WA 98030

Directions to Kent YMCA 

Hours of operation:

    • Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14
    • Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Highline College*
* Drive-up ballot drop box
(entrance across from 27th Ave S)
2400 S 240th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198

Directions to Highline College* 

Hours of operation:

    • Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14
    • Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Directions to Covington Library 

Hours of operation:

  • Open 24 hours a day beginning July 14
  • Closes on Election Day, Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.