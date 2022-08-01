The Kent Police Department Investigations Unit is looking for any information regarding the identity of the three persons pictured below.

Police say that on June 8, 2022 at about 2:19 p.m. these individuals were reported to be involved in a robbery that occurred in a parking lot in the area of SE 256th Street and 104 Ave SE (map below).

They were last seen entering a 2001 Black Chevy Tahoe.

The victim stated that the suspects were armed at the time of the robbery.

They were described as 18-20 years old and last seen wearing the clothing pictured below.

If you have any information regarding the identity of any of these men, please call the Kent Police Tip Line 253-856-5808.

“Do not make contact with the suspects.”