Kent 101 is an eight-week civics course – starting Sept. 15, and ending Nov. 3, 2022 – that deepens understanding and knowledge about local government and how it operates.

If you’ve ever wondered who does what around Kent, how construction projects get done or how our Parks department operates, this is a great opportunity for you!

Kent 101 will provide an overview of city operations, including insight into how decisions are made, how city funds are allocated and how city departments operate.

“The goal of Kent 101 is to empower residents, business owners, employees and others to become more civically engaged in Kent,” the city said.

All classes will be held in person at City Hall.

Class size will be limited to a maximum of 30 participants. Organizers will select 30 applicants and 5 alternates, should someone not be able to attend prior to the start of the course.

Deadline to apply is Sept. 8, 2022.

