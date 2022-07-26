SPONSORED :

We all scream for ice cream AND summer fun at Retro Emporium in Kent.

“See a need, fill a need,” has long been a guiding principle for Anne Smith on her journey as an entrepreneur bringing more FUN to everyday lives. Founding one of downtown Kent’s most delightful small businesses, Retro Emporium, she has often “just gone with it” when an idea hits that seems like something her customers will enjoy. For a business decidedly tapped into our collective inner child, adding cool treats like classic Ice cream bars, pops and frozen candy bars along with craft soda pop is certainly on-brand.

Just in time for the dog days of summer and 80+ degree weather, Retro Emporium has a whimsical chest freezer, and two coolers with drinks and other delights to keep customers cool. The air conditioning also helps while you are browsing for collectibles from your childhood, or vintage vinyl classics from jazz to heavy metal and other genres in between.

Summer is made for FUN and so is Retro Emporium. Open Tuesday through Saturday 12-6 p.m. and Sundays 12-5 p.m., located in the heart of downtown Kent at 328 W. Meeker Street, they are easy to spot and worth the trip.

“Come on down!”

More info here:

Retro Emporium

328 W. Meeker Street

(253) 236-2145