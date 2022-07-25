With temps expected in the 90s this week, residents can cool off at the Kent Library, Community Engagement Center, and seniors can visit the Kent Senior Center.
Local malls (The Outlet Collection in Auburn, The Bellevue Collection in Bellevue, Westlake Center in Seattle, Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood), libraries, and movie theaters are all good places to cool off.
King County Library System Most libraries will be open and can be used as cooling shelters. Check for locations and times.
Below are cooling centers in the King County region – please check the links for times of operations and locations. Most open on Tuesday, July 26.
- Algona – Algona Community Center
- Auburn – Auburn Senior Activity Center
- Bothell – Bothell Library and Northshore Senior Center
- Burien – Burien Cooling Center
- Covington – Covington City Hall
- Enumclaw – Library and Senior Center
- Federal Way – Federal Way Community Center
- Issaquah – Issaquah Senior Center
- Kent – Multiple locations
- Normandy Park – Normandy Park City Council Chambers 801 SW 174th Street, Normandy Park – Tues-Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mercer Island – Mercer Island Community and Event Center
- Renton – Renton Community Center
- Sammamish – Multiple locations
- Seatac – Seatac Community Center
- Seattle – Multiple locations and other resources
- Snoqualmie – Multiple locations
- Tukwila – Tukwila Splash and Spray (ways to cool down)
Things to remember in this HEAT!
💦 Stay Hydrated
👕 wear loose/light clothes
🐕👶 check on kids/pets/elderly
🚗 don’t leave pets/kids in the car 0 NO HOT DOGS
🌡 watch for signs of heat stress
Cool off at the Kent Library, Community Engagement Center, KentHope & Peer Kent
— City of Kent (@cityofkent) July 25, 2022
