With temps expected in the 90s this week, residents can cool off at the Kent Library, Community Engagement Center, and seniors can visit the Kent Senior Center.

Local malls (The Outlet Collection in Auburn, The Bellevue Collection in Bellevue, Westlake Center in Seattle, Westfield Southcenter Mall in Tukwila, Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood), libraries, and movie theaters are all good places to cool off.

King County Library System Most libraries will be open and can be used as cooling shelters. Check for locations and times.

Below are cooling centers in the King County region – please check the links for times of operations and locations. Most open on Tuesday, July 26.