This Saturday, July 23, 2022 is the beginning of Safe Paddle Week, and Kent Police want to remind everyone how crucial it is to follow the rules of the water, wear a life vest, and practice safety measures every time you paddle, swim or boat.

“You are particularly vulnerable on a smaller paddle vessel such as a canoe or paddle board,” police said. “Be seen, prepare for your day, take it seriously.”

For more info on safe paddling and where to find classes: