Locally-based @SeattleWXGuy Michael Snyder is warning of a “vicious” heat wave coming to our region, with high temps in the 90s expected next week.

Snyder says the big heat will start mid-week, with highs in the mid to high 90s that should last for two to four days, or maybe more.

“Get ready for the heat folks, it is coming,” Snyder said. “A vicious heat wave is on our doorstep for next week.”

Snyder works as an Alaska Airlines Aviation Weather guy/Flight Control, is a longtime METAR instructor, Aviation Instructor, as well as former National Weather Service behind-the-scenes guy. In other words, he knows his weather – check out his latest video forecast, published on Thursday, July 21:

7-Day Forecast from the National Weather Service:

Thursday Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83 . Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87 . Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93 . Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 66. Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94 .



Join Snyder’s YouTube channel to help support the Pacific Northwest Weather Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSxR0IZEq1WhTJqAnQGyk4g