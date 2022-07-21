Sound Transit is seeking public comment on its proposed Transit Development Plan – view the plan and leave comment through Aug. 4, 2022 at https://www.soundtransit.org/tdp.

In accordance with RCW 35.58.2795, Sound Transit is required to prepare a six-year transit development plan and annual report, as well as conduct a public hearing. This Transit Development Plan consists of Sound Transit’s proposed program to meet state and local priorities for Sound Transit’s existing transportation services, including capital improvements under Sound Move, Sound Transit 2 approved by voters in November 2008, Sound Transit 3 approved by voters in November 2016, operating changes to the existing system, and how Sound Transit will fund existing program needs over the next six years.

In addition to leaving comment on the website, people are invited to attend a public hearing in person or virtually on Aug. 4 at 9 a.m.

For those attending in person, the hearing will be held in the Ruth Fisher Board Room in Union Station located at 401 S Jackson Street. Doors will be unlocked 30 minutes prior to the meeting.

To attend virtually, visit https://www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar?category=board_of_directors_events&subcategory=463. If a password is not already entered, use the following password: Agency.

For more information, please visit the Transit Development Plan webpage.