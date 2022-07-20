On Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022, a head-on collision at SE 240 Street and 116 Ave SE on Kent’s East Hill (map below) sent one person to Valley Medial Center, Puget Sound Fire reported.
“Please drive safe and be aware of your traffic signal,” officials said.
This morning a head on collision at SE 240 Street and 116 Ave SE sent one person to Valley Medial. Please drive safe and be aware of your traffic signal. pic.twitter.com/VOVwW9LPIe
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) July 20, 2022
