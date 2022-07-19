SAVE THE DATE : The Kent Sunrise Rotary Club will be holding its “Fill the Bus School Supply Drive” on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

“Join us in collecting school supplies for students in the Kent School District in partnership with Communities In Schools of Kent.

“PLUS Enjoy dinner, mention the event at Johnny Rockets and a portion of the sales from the evening will be donated to CISK.”

Please visit kentstation.com/fillthebus for details about the ongoing school supply drive AND the Fill the Bus event.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/355434706767274/