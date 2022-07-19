The Kent School District is seeking candidates for openings on its Board of Directors:

Application process & dates for Director District #2

The Kent School Board of Directors is seeking candidates for the vacant board position representing Director District #2. Consistent with Washington State law and the State Board of Education regulations, the selection and appointment for the vacant board position will be made by the incumbent Kent School Board of Directors.

To meet the requirements for board members, an applicant must:

Be a United States citizen. Be at least 18 years of age. Have a permanent residence within the boundaries of District 2. Be a registered voter. Not hold another incompatible public office position.



Interested parties should apply and all applications are due no later than 5:00 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Interviews will be held in the KSD Boardroom located at the KSD Administrative Center on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The duration of this appointment is August, 2022 – December, 2023. The appointee shall serve until the next regular school district election , at which time a successor shall be elected for the unexpired term.

SCHEDULE

Board Announces Vacancy: Friday, June 24, 2022 Deadline to Apply: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 5:00 p.m. Applications Reviewed: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 Public Interviews/Selection: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Candidate Sworn In: Wednesday, August 10, 2022



RCW 28A.343.370 is the statutory provision related to the filling of board vacancies.

If you have questions, please email [email protected].

Kent School Board Mission

As trustees for the community’s schools, the Kent School Board of Directors is responsible and accountable for vision, structure, advocacy, and accountability. Specifically, the Board’s functions lie in the following areas:

Adopting policy. Planning and assessing short and long-term goals. Authoring and reviewing the District’s Strategic Plan. Acting as a liaison between the community and the District. Hiring and evaluating the superintendent. Advocating for students, the District, and public education. Approving a budget that reflects the priorities of the District and community through responsible use of monies. Advocating for appropriate state and national educational salaries and laws.



Increasing academic achievement and accountability for every student is the primary goal of the School Board and the District. Each school develops a school improvement plan annually to address specific student achievement goals.

Duties of Individual Board Members

The authority of individual board members is limited to participating in actions taken by the Board as a whole when legally in session. Board members do not assume the responsibilities of administrators or other employees. The Board or employee is not bound in any way by any action taken or statement made by any individual board member except when such statement or action is pursuant to specific instruction and official action taken by the Board.

Protocol Guidelines

The School Board emphasizes policy making, planning, and advocacy for the benefit of children. To support a partnership in responsibility and teamwork, the Board and the administration agree to protocol guidelines that define conduct and working relationships that specify the manner in which board meetings will be conducted.