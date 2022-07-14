The Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a shooting on State Route 18 on Thursday morning, July 14, 2022.

Troopers say that at 10:27 a.m. Thursday morning, their communications team received a 9-1-1 call from a driver reporting that their vehicle was shot at on eastbound SR 18 between I-5 and Weyerhaeuser Way (map below).

When troopers arrived, they found a female in a blue Honda Civic with a bullet hole in the driver and passenger side windows. The bullet entered the driver’s side window, narrowly missing the victim, and exited through the passenger side window (see photo, above). The driver sustained lacerations to her head and neck from the glass.

The victim stated as she was approaching the exit to Enchanted Parkway/SR18 on southbound I-5, an older off white passenger car was driving erratically next to her and the driver give her the middle finger before getting in front of the victim and slowing drastically. As they entered eastbound SR-18, the vehicle pulled up next to the victim and the male passenger fired a gun at her before fleeing.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment for the lacerations sustained from breaking glass.

The driver was described as a slender black female in her 20’s with straight shoulder length hair and the male who fired the gun was described as a slender black male with short hair and a white T-shirt.