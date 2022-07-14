Laissez le bon temps roulez! Let the good times roll in “Lil’ Louisiana in D.T. Kent” with Cajun Fest on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 3 – 8 p.m.

Cajun Fest celebrates the flavorful foods, music and rich culture of Louisiana, to create a fun filled summer afternoon and evening.

The event will be held in the Burlington Green Park and Railroad Avenue; the adjacent street will be closed and will come alive with music performances, food, beer garden, artists/makers, 2nd line parade, vendors, kid’s activities and more.

Right now you can show your support of this fun, family-friendly and free event by ordering an exclusive official “Cajun Fest” tee shirt proudly emblazoned with the whimsical croco-mascot.

Tee-shirts are available in both a Men’s and Ladies cut, in stylish black background, available for pick-up at the event.

The only way to guarantee availability is to purchase now! The Kent Downtown Partnership produces events and activities that promote our historic Downtown core, keeping the community vital. Your $30.00 purchase helps KDP fundraising to continue this important mission.

Order now, then PICK IT UP AT EVENT.

FREE event registration and T-shirt sales at this link:

MUSICIANS: Bayou Envie, Zydeco Lowdown,Swamp Soul, Nick Vigarino’s Meantown Blues, Jukebox Jamzz

BEER GARDEN: Half Lion Brewing

FOOD: Crawfish King, Po Boy n’ Tings, Where you at Matt? Full Tilt Ice Cream, Cheddar Boy Plus local restaurants and pubs downtown on same block or short walk.

ARTISTS & MAKERS: Featuring 40 local and regional vendors!

New Orleans style costumes encouraged, wash boards, folding chairs and blankets.

This is a FREE family event, and guarantee’d good time.

Be sure to check out the Pre-Sale T-shirts below.