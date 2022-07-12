On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Kent Chamber of Commerce’s Membership Luncheon featured a Candidate-Community Mixer.

Twenty two candidates running in the Aug. 2 Primary for local and state offices attended, and guests could speak directly with them.

Each candidate was given 1-minute, 3-seconds to speak to chamber members at the event, which we live-streamed on our Facebook page.

Below is a video shot and edited by Scott Schaefer, which includes clips of all candidates who spoke (running time: 37 minutes, 35 seconds). [NOTE: Candidate and office order is the same as it is on the King County Elections website.]

