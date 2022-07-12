On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the King County Road Services Division will begin clearing garbage and debris that has accumulated on a section of Green River Road between Kent and Auburn in unincorporated King County.

This clean-up effort follows Councilmember Reagan Dunn’s recent proposal to create an interagency taskforce to clean up the Green River encampment and connect those living there with shelter and services.

There are an estimated 30 encampments and up to 100 homeless people living in the wooded areas along Green River Road, along with large piles of trash and debris along a stream pouring into the Green River, and an apparent chop shop. The King County Roads Division previously removed stolen vehicles from the right of way in preparation for Wednesday’s clean up.

“I am glad to see the County taking action to begin cleaning up Green River Road and responding to the serious concerns of the nearby communities,” Dunn said. “This is a good first step — but there is more to be done to fully address the sprawling string of homeless encampments in this area, connect more individuals experiencing homelessness with the services they need to get their life back on track, and maintain the safety and security of the surrounding neighborhoods. This is an important task, and one that I will continue to focus on.”

This comes after a recent three-day effort by King County, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, and non-profits, including the Salvation Army, REACH, and Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, ending on Saturday, to reduce the number of individuals experiencing homelessness living at the encampment and connect them with shelter and services.

WHEN: 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 13

WHERE: Green River Road and 94th Place S. (map below)