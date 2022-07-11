Kent’s annual Summer Concerts are back, and here’s the lineup.

Free concerts will be held during the summer at Morrill Meadows Park, Kent State and Lake Meridian Park.

“Super excited for this annual series of musical performances and live entertainment presented throughout the summer,” the city said.

Wednesday Picnic Performances

12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

Morrill Meadows Park, 10600 SE 248th Street

Presented by Republic Services