Last week, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph met with Congressman Adam Smith (left) who donated a flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. and King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer (right).

The City will hold a special flagpole dedication near the 4th and Willis roundabout on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

“Special thanks to the David Malik (middle) family for donating the flagpole and plaque.”