A vehicle crashed into the Pho Cat Sang restaurant in the 20500 block of 108th Avenue SE in Kent (map below) on Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022, injuring two.

Puget Sound Fire responded to the crash and assisted two people, who suffered minor injuries.

Firefighters from Rescue 7 evaluated the damage to the building, along with a building inspector from the City of Kent.

Cause of the crash was unknown.

Photos courtesy Puget Sound Fire.