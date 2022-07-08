REMINDER : Kent Cornucopia Days Presented by Amazon is returning this weekend, starting Friday, July 8 and continuing through Sunday, July 10, 2022.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, this terrific summer festival enjoyed by thousands in our city for almost 50 years is back for 2022.

And, as always, this great local festival is produced by the hard-working volunteers of the Kent Lions Club.

This is South King County’s largest Family Festival, and is a nationally recognized, award winning festival and a community service project of the Kent Lions.

Here are just some of the activities you can enjoy (download a PDF of the full program here):

FRIDAY, JULY 8: Street Fair: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Kids Zone: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Entertainment Stage: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. SATURDAY, JULY 9: Dragon Boat Races at Lake Meridian: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m Car & Truck Show: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 5K Fun Run: 9 a.m. Street Fair: 10am – 8 p.m. Kids Zone: 10am – 8 p.m. Entertainment Stage: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. SUNDAY, JULY 10: Street Fair: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kids Zone: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Parade: 1 p.m. along 4th Ave from Willis to James Street. Entertainment Stage: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.



ADMISSION TO KENT CORNUCOPIA DAYS IS FREE!

(However, there is a registration fee to participate in some events, including: Dragon Boat Races and Cornucopia Days 5k Fun Run & Walk.)

PARADE INFORMATION

Children of Kent are encouraged to decorate their bikes and practice their parade waves as parents and friends look on the sidelines. There won’t be a separate category for the kids this year but rather a chance just to join in and have fun being in our home town parade. They are anticipating the presence of several floats, the SEAFAIR pirates and clowns and the Seattle All City band.

The Lions Club’s Information Booth will be located at 2nd & Meeker. Online information is at www.kcdays.com.

REMINDER: All your favorite downtown businesses will be OPEN during this event, so please patronize them!