The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on Friday, July 8, 2022 filed an Assault in the First Degree charge against a Kent man they allege was responsible for a Federal Way drive-by shooting on the 4th of July.

The case was investigated by Federal Way Police, and the defendant was arrested in Auburn.

The defendant’s will be arraigned on July 21 at the King County Courthouse.

Prosecutors say in charging documents that evidence suggests that the defendant shot a firearm out of a moving vehicle several times while many people were outside celebrating the 4th of July. The shooting took place shortly after 10 p.m. on July 4, 2022 in a residential neighborhood in Federal Way, immediately after individuals had yelled at the car (in which the defendant was a passenger) to slow down given that there were children present outside. The victim, a 19-year-old student, was standing in front of his own house, lighting sparklers, when he was shot in the head. The victim is currently at Harborview in extreme critical condition showing limited signs of brain functioning. At the time of the shooting, a number of other individuals were standing within feet of the victim and another round went through the bedroom window of a 12-year-old. While the defendant has no criminal conviction history, the defendant’s actions in this case make clear he poses a substantial danger to the community. The requested bail of $2 million is appropriate to protect the community and to ensure the defendant’s appearance in court.

