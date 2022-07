Have ‘Coffee with the Chief’ on Thursday, July 14, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the Starbucks located at 10234 SE 256th Street (map below).

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla, along with other officers, will enjoy a cuppa Joe with residents.

“This is one of our favorite community events because we get to chat and fellowship with our community,” Kent P.D. said. “Please Come join us for conversation and excellent bean.”

This Kent Starbucks store is located 10234 SE 256th Street: