The “Battle of the Badges” held on July 1, 2022 raised over $3,000 for local food banks in Kent and Federal Way.

“We want to thank Federal Way PD and Puget Sound Fire for joining us at the Grocery Outlet in Federal Way for our 5th Battle of the Badges,” Kent Police said.

This time around they helped Kent Police raise $3,022 to be split between the food banks in Kent and Federal Way.

“We appreciate their willingness to host these events, donate the proceeds and let us help them raise awareness about the needs of the food banks that serve our neighborhoods,” organizers said.

Kent Police runners this year included Recruitment Sgt. Tung and Patrol Officer DeMarinis, who ran for $963.79 worth of groceries.

“Great Job!

“We will be back with Battle of the Badges in a few months. Look for the announcement and come by to donate food and watch the fun.”

The event took place at the Grocery Outlet in Federal Way.

Photos courtesy Kent Police Department