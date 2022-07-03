From our sister site The Waterland Blog:

South King Fire & Rescue, which provides firefighting and emergency services for parts of South King County, have a brand new firefighter – and his pet dog ‘Frankie’ – who could use some help.

This firefighter and his fiancé moved up here just two weeks ago to work and serve our communities, and are currently looking for a place to stay and call home here in the area.

Sadly, while out and about searching recently, they were the victims of a hit and run accident that totaled their vehicle. Their poor dog Frankie escaped and was last seen running down I-5 south near the S. 320th exit in Federal Way. South King Fire & Rescue posted info about this incident on their Facebook page, and luckily, Frankie was rescued.

But unfortunately the dog will need surgery because she now has two broken legs from being hit by a vehicle, and this will require extensive surgery with an estimated cost of just over $12,000.

“The vet bill will be very expensive and we are doing all we can to provide some help to this family during this tragic time,” said Captain Brad Chaney, Public Information Officer.

The fire department has stepped up and is providing them a vehicle to use, as well as a place to stay.

However, their co-workers are falling short on raising funds to take care of the vet bill.

“This family packed up everything they had to move here and serve our local communities,” Chaney added. “As you can imagine, the emotional rollercoaster they have been on over the last 24 hours has been rough. If you can find some time to spare a few dollars to help this family during a rough period in their life as they transition everything from California to here, and work to heal their beloved pet, please consider making a donation here:”

NOTE : In the comments section type “Frankie” so funds get earmarked for the dog.

“Thank you to everyone for your fast response and support of one of our own.”