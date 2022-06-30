This week, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old in a case that involved a chase through Burien and shots fired at a Sheriff’s deputy in Des Moines.

The incident ended on Marine View Drive in south Des Moines, with the suspects allegedly shooting at a police cruiser.

Below is a timeline for this case – and for another ongoing case with the 17-year-old that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged as a felony in March (it was referred to prosecutors when he was out of custody).

June 24 (Friday) : Deputies said a Honda Civic was involved in a shooting in Seattle. Deputies said that vehicle was seen in Burien around 10:20 p.m. June 25 (Saturday) : Shortly before 2:45 a.m., deputies in Burien said the vehicle was seen on 1st Avenue South. Deputies pursued the vehicle, and during the pursuit shots were fired at a deputy’s patrol vehicle. The Honda then rammed another deputy’s vehicle and three juveniles fled on foot, investigators said. One of the three passengers – a teen who investigators said called out to deputies and offered himself for arrest – was not booked by deputies. The other two passengers – the 17-year-old alleged shooter and the 15-year-old alleged driver – were booked into the Children and Family Justice Center. June 27 (Monday) : The two teens had a first appearance hearing at 1:30 p.m. The judge found probable cause against the 17-year-old alleged shooter and the 15-year-old alleged driver for Assault in the First Degree and Drive-By Shooting. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argued that the teens should remain in juvenile detention. June 29 (Wednesday) : Additional documents required for a charging decision were referred to prosecutors by King County Sheriff’s investigators and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges.



Both teens were charged with Assault in the First Degree with a firearm. a felony.

The 17-year old suspected shooter was also charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree, for possession under the age of 18 (a felony).

The 15-year old suspected driver, was also charged with Assault in the Second Degree with a deadly weapon (a felony) and Attempting to Elude a Pursuing Police Vehicle (a felony).

The charges were filed Wednesday afternoon after an independent review.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office argued at their first appearances that the teens should be held in juvenile detention. The 17-year-old was released by a judge to electronic home monitoring over prosecutor’s objections.

With the filing of charges in Superior Court against the 17-year-old who was released by a judge at his first appearance, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office made a motion for a $500,000 warrant. That warrant was approved by a judge and it is active for his arrest.

The 15-year-old remains held at juvenile detention.

There are ongoing police investigations involving additional shootings and this suspect vehicle. Those additional cases have not yet been referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The next court appearances:

For the 17-year-old: July 13 at the King County Courthouse. For the 15-year-old: June 30 at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle.



There was another teen in the car when stopped by police, but that teen was not arrested and a criminal case for that teen was not referred to prosecutors by police investigators.

History of the 15-year-old alleged driver

No previous cases involving the 15-year-old have been referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

History of the 17-year-old alleged shooter (felony case charged in March)

An unlawful gun possession case was referred earlier in 2022 to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and that case was charged as a felony through traditional prosecution.

The 17-year-old was charged March 9, 2022 with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree after a fatal road rage shooting.

Days after the shooting, the 17-year-old was contacted by an investigating detective who told the 17-year-old that “he was free to leave and would not be arrested regardless of what was said.” The teen said he thought the person he shot pointed a handgun at him. A murder or manslaughter case was not referred by deputies to prosecutors for charges – it was determined by Sheriff’s Office investigators to be self-defense. However, the 17-year-old was not allowed to have the handgun, and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed the felony charge against him. This is the only previous felony charge referred to prosecutors involving the 17-year-old. He was not arrested by deputies in this case and the felony was filed with a summons through traditional prosecution.