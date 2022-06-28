The Kent Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ‘Candidate-Community Mixer’ on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at their offices.
Come meet, greet and hear directly from candidates for U.S. Representative, State Representatives and Kin County Prosecuting Attorney, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
“Ask your questions!”
Talk with candidates running for office:
-
- U.S. Representative, Congressional Districts 8 & 9
- State Representatives, District 33 & 47
- King County Prosecuting Attorney
COST:
-
- $10 Members and Non-members
- $250 Event sponsor
CLICK HERE FOR INFO OR TO REGISTER
The Kent Chamber of Commerce is located at 524 W. Meeker Street:
Recent Comments