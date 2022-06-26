REMINDER : The 4th of July is almost here and the City wants to remind residents that all forms of fireworks – other than sanctioned professional ones – are illegal in Kent.

With Kent city limits, it is unlawful to purchase, possess or discharge any fireworks, with the exception of display fireworks discharged by professionals at a sanctioned, legally permitted community event (like the free 4th of July Splash). Violators are subject to a $250 fine and the confiscation of their fireworks.

“The City of Kent encourages you and your family to attend a public fireworks display to enjoy fireworks,” the city said.

Fireworks were banned by the City Council in 2016 after 62% of Kent voters approved a ban in an advisory vote in November, 2015. Residents expressed their concerns about fireworks going off in neighborhoods before, during and after the 4th of July. Besides noise, the Mayor and Councilmembers received frequent complaints about fire danger, litter, traumatized military veterans and scared pets.

Residents can report fireworks violations by calling the Kent Police NON-EMERGENCY line at 253-852-2121.

Please do not use 911 to report fireworks unless there is an immediate safety concern.

If you have additional questions, please call the Kent Police, Community Education Unit at 253-856-5883.