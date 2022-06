Five sculptures by Artist Elizabeth Conner – “Sweet Suite” – were recently installed at Kent’s Town Square Plaza.

Made from welded steel with a rust patina, the sculptures depict sweet gum pods, honoring the trees that once graced the streets of downtown Kent.

The sweet gum trees have since been replaced with a hardier species that produce similar shaped pods.

“Sweet Suite” – Elizabeth Conner. Photos courtesy City of Kent and Conner.

Town Square Plaza is located at 115 2nd Ave N.: