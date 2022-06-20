A 2-alarm fire in an apartment complex in the 24000 block of 64th Ave South in Kent (map below) displaced five residents early Monday morning, June 20, 2022.

Five residents suffered minor injuries, and no firefighters were injured.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 50 minutes, and the cause is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

Puget Sound Fire, Vallery Regionsl Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, and King County Medic One responded to the blaze.