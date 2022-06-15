This month, a ribbon cutting was held at the Kent-Meridian Rain Garden and Cistern, and we can bet it’s seen a lot of rain during this lovely June-uary.
Rain gardens help filter rainwater through plant roots and organic material in the soil before entering storm drains.
This one – built by students – features two rain gardens that are joined together with a bridge.
These rain gardens have an internal overflow, which allows for it to drain while still creating clean stormwater.
A 2,500 gallon cistern (see photo below) collects around 1,650 square feet of roof area rain from a total of 3,300 square feet area. This cistern features a low-flow orifice that helps control the cistern water level and excess water drains into the rain garden.
VIDEO
Below is raw video of the event as live-streamed on YouTube:
You can learn more about this project at: https://t.co/P6XL4wbh2b pic.twitter.com/CpN3wcpiZj
— Kent School District (@KentSchools415) June 14, 2022
