This month, a ribbon cutting was held at the Kent-Meridian Rain Garden and Cistern, and we can bet it’s seen a lot of rain during this lovely June-uary.

Rain gardens help filter rainwater through plant roots and organic material in the soil before entering storm drains.

This one – built by students – features two rain gardens that are joined together with a bridge.

These rain gardens have an internal overflow, which allows for it to drain while still creating clean stormwater.

A 2,500 gallon cistern (see photo below) collects around 1,650 square feet of roof area rain from a total of 3,300 square feet area. This cistern features a low-flow orifice that helps control the cistern water level and excess water drains into the rain garden.

VIDEO

Below is raw video of the event as live-streamed on YouTube: