Kent Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022 at about 12:24 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 12900 block of SE 275th Street (map below).

Officers located the male victim, a 32-year-old Lynnwood resident, on the ground and unresponsive; police say that the male victim had a significant wound on his chest.

Kent Officers immediately began lifesaving efforts, which were continued by Medics who arrived shortly after.

Tragically despite their efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Kent Police do not believe that this was a random incident.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Kent Detectives responded and continue to interview witnesses, collect evidence, and investigate the circumstances that led up to the shooting.