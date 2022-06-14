After two years of being virtual, the 14th Annual Kent International Festival is returning to the accesso ShoWare Center this coming Saturday, June 18, 2022.

This free, in-person event will run from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The theme this year is “Learn from each other.”

The Kent International Festival is a celebration of the cultural diversity represented in our city, and it’s a great way to come together, celebrate various heritages and build respect, understanding and a sense of inclusivity in our community.

It showcases the region’s ethnic dance, musical performances, spectacular native attire, cultural booths and delicious authentic cuisine.

Food Trucks

Organizers will be bringing together a variety of tasty flavors and dishes from around the globe with food trucks this year, located at the ShoWare Center’s west parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There will also be a dessert booth on the plaza in front of ShoWare too.

Kent Community Foundation Art Exhibit

For several years, Kent Community Foundation has organized and sponsored an art exhibit for the festival.

The art work comes from many students in the Kent School District, and this year they will be displaying the work of almost 150 students in the arena in ShoWare.

Please stop by and see all the wonderful drawings from our local students.

There will also be an origami activity that attendees can try while visiting the art exhibit.

Volunteers needed

They are still accepting applications for booths and volunteers, so if you’re interested head over to their website to learn more.

More info on the festival is here: https://kentinternationalfestival.com or at https://www.facebook.com/kentinternationalfestival.