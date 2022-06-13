Kent Police want to remind our readers that Larry Martinez, the 81-year-old man last seen in downtown Kent, is still missing.

Martinez has been missing since Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at around 1:30 p.m.

Below are new photos of Martinez, wearing the clothing he was wearing when he was last seen:

Martinez walks with a limp and suffers from dementia, and was last seen at the Pied Piper Pub (311 W Meeker Street; map below) wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black sweater, gray slacks & black shoes. He has gray hair and no facial hair. He has not been heard from since leaving their premise.

Police say that Martinez has no access to a vehicle and no cell phone on him. His family has been searching for him, but have no idea where he could have gone.

“Larry will likely stick out in our city if he is walking around,” police said. “He may present with speech issues, walks with a limp, and his family says he is at risk for falling.”

Kent Police Detectives are actively investigating and are still asking the public to report any information about his whereabouts to 911.