Kent Police are reporting that an officer-involved shooting Monday morning, June 13, 2022 killed a man and closed the 25200 block of Pacific Highway South in Kent (map below).

Police say that at around 4:13 a.m. Monday, Kent Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle stopped in the lanes of travel along Pacific Highway S.

The reporting party stated that the vehicle was in the 25200 Block of Pacific Highway S., and that the driver was believed to be DUI.

Kent Officers responded to deal with the situation, and say that a short time later an officer announced, “Male has a gun” via police radio.

A couple minutes after, an officer advised that shots were fired.

Police did not release any details about the victim’s identity.

A full road closure was then conducted from around 5 a.m.–1:45 p.m. on Pacific Highway between S. 260th to S 252nd Streets for the ongoing police investigation. Northbound traffic was diverted through the Fred Meyer parking lot.

“Due to the laws regulating officer-involved shootings, we are limited in the information provided to us,” police said. “The Valley Independent Investigation Team has been called in to conduct the investigation and more information will be provided at a later time.”