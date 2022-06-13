Nighttime travelers in the vicinity of SR 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) and I-5 should be aware of construction work that will require overnight directional closures on SR 516 between June 13-17, 2022, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

WSDOT advises that drivers using SR 516 between 10:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. should plan for an additional 10 minutes of travel time to cross I-5 using marked detour routes.

Nighttime directional closures on Eastbound SR 516. Detour in Place

10:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 to 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 15



Nighttime directional closures on Westbound SR 516. Detour in Place

10:30 p.m. Wednesday June 15 to 4 a.m. Thursday, June 16 10:30 p.m. Thursday June 16 to 4 a.m. Friday, June 17



The lane closures will allow contractor crews to remove concrete formwork from the newly expanded I-5 bridge over SR 516 as part of the SR 509 Completion Project.