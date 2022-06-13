Eileen & Callie’s Place will be hosting its third ‘Celebrate 18!’ event on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Auburn Community & Event Center.

Preparations have been made for 100 girls turning 18 and aging out of the foster care system to experience a spectacular birthday party complete with personal shoppers, makeovers, service providers, employers, and mentors.

Eileen & Callie’s Place is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a vision that Every young woman aging out of foster care will have a safe place to live, the opportunity to become independent, and develop the skills needed to maintain a positive and productive lifestyle.

Registration is now open at:

New this year is an invitation to the community to celebrate with us from 6 – 8 p.m. for the 1st Annual Celebrate 18! Benefit Dinner.

“We want to extend an opportunity to the community to join us as we wrap our arms around these young ladies and walk alongside them as they transition to adulthood.”

Registration for the dinner is now open.

For more information, contact Dr. Natalie Ellington at [email protected] or 567- 233-2632.

The Auburn Community & Event Center is located at 910 9th Street SE: