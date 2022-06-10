Kent Police are asking everyone to please look out for Larry Martinez, an 81-year-old man who has been missing from downtown Kent since Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at around 1:30 p.m.

Martinez walks with a limp and suffers from dementia, and was last seen at the Pied Piper Pub (311 W Meeker Street; map below) wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black sweater, gray slacks & black shoes. He has gray hair and no facial hair. He has not been heard from since leaving their premise.

Police say that Martinez has no access to a vehicle and no cell phone on him. His family has been searching for him, but have no idea where he could have gone.

“Larry will likely stick out in our city if he is walking around,” police said. “He may present with speech issues, walks with a limp, and his family says he is at risk for falling.”

Police say to call 911 immediately if you see him.