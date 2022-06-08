Kent Police recovers a lot of stolen vehicles, and they say that not are all quite this obvious, but there are usually some tell-tale signs.

Here are some tips from Kent PD:

Stolen vehicles are often dumped in weird locations, look ransacked, or are missing key items like tires. Sometimes thieves event put a fork in the ignition. Last year KPD recovered over 1100 stolen vehicles. Here’s some tips to help make your car a harder target for theft: Do not leave your car running and unattended. Lock your doors and roll up your windows/sunroofs Remove valuables from your car (this includes change, sunglasses or anything of value) Shopping? don’t leave bags in plain site Be aware of your surrounding when parking Use a club on the steering wheel



#kentpdway #autotheftprevention