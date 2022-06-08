Kent Police recovers a lot of stolen vehicles, and they say that not are all quite this obvious, but there are usually some tell-tale signs.
Here are some tips from Kent PD:
- Stolen vehicles are often dumped in weird locations, look ransacked, or are missing key items like tires.
- Sometimes thieves event put a fork in the ignition.
- Last year KPD recovered over 1100 stolen vehicles.
- Here’s some tips to help make your car a harder target for theft:
- Do not leave your car running and unattended.
- Lock your doors and roll up your windows/sunroofs
- Remove valuables from your car (this includes change, sunglasses or anything of value)
- Shopping? don’t leave bags in plain site
- Be aware of your surrounding when parking
- Use a club on the steering wheel
