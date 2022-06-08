The Covington Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with MultiCare Covington Medical Center to host their first Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, June 25, 2022, to showcase some of the health and wellness service providers in the greater Covington area.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be held in the north parking lot at Covington Medical Center (map below).

After more than two years in a global pandemic, health and wellness are top of mind for everyone. However, many of us have hesitated or struggled to maintain regular health checks, good nutrition and exercise routines. Our mental health – notably stress and anxiety – increased while annual checkups decreased. With warmer weather, it’s time to get back on track!

Event highlights include:

Ready Set Play kickoff with Mayor Jeff Wagner and Karma Health and wellness vendor booths Food drive for The Storehouse Blood donation drive via Cascade Regional Blood Services Blood pressure and glucose checks Healthcare career and education information Kids’ activities … and more!



Health and wellness services include a range of specialties, including financial wellness. Examples of vendors who may participate include fitness studios, coaches, massage therapists, physical and occupational therapists, chiropractors, clinics, optometrists, dentists, doctors, nutritionists, mental health specialists, providers of emergency services and/or food insecurity, banks and credit unions, spiritual wellness providers, etc. This list is not all inclusive.

If you are not sure if your business qualifies to be a vendor at the Health & Wellness Fair, please contact us at [email protected] or (253) 329-0999.

For more information about the Health & Wellness Fair and to see a current list of booth participants, or if your organization is interested in hosting a booth, visit the Covington Chamber website.

The Covington Medical Center is located at 17700 SE 272nd Street in Covington, WA: