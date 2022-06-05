The Seattle Police Department this week released a video taken at Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place in Kent (map below).

Seattle Police officers, working as a member of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force with officers from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal, were attempting to arrest a man on a warrant in connection with a California homicide investigation (read dour previous coverage here).

The Task Force officers knocked and announced their presence at the apartment. That man exited the Kent apartment and charged at officers while holding a large kitchen knife (pictured below).

The Seattle Police Department is also releasing the name of the SPD detective involved in this shooting: Detective Matthew Lilje, who has been with the department for 18 years.

Historically, officers serving on federal task forces have been exempt from the department body-worn camera policy, therefore, while the cell phone clip has been released, no body-worn video of this incident exists.

In light of changed/changing circumstances with respect to both state law and the policies of federal partners, and in the interest of maximizing transparency across all operations, SPD Police Chief Diaz has rescinded all current task force exemptions while the SPD re-evaluates the conditions, if any, in which exemptions from the body-worn camera policy might be appropriate.

“Effective immediately, officers serving on federal task forces will be equipped with body-worn cameras and understand their obligations under SPD policy,” Seattle Police said.

The Force Investigation Team continues to investigate and will release additional details as they become available.