On Thursday morning, June 2, 2022 shortly after 10 a.m., detectives from the Washington State Patrol arrested Josh Allen, 23, from Renton, for Assault 2nd and Drive By Shooting, and booked him into the King County Jail.

Troopers suspect that Allen was involved in a drive-by shooting that occurred May 18 on SR 167 just south of I-405.

As we previously reported, once Troopers arrived on scene on that date they discovered a vehicle on the right shoulder that had sustained at least four bullet holes. The only occupant of the vehicle was the driver and he was not struck.

The victim driver described the shooting vehicle being a dark blue Honda Accord. He stated that it was lowered with a wide body kit and black wheels and heavily tinted windows. The vehicle was occupied by two males possibly in their early 20’s. The passenger of the dark blue Honda lowered the window and opened fire striking the victim vehicle shattering a window and disabling it.

WSP detectives are seeking anyone that witnessed or has information on the dark blue Honda Accord to please contact Detective Medeiros at [email protected].