On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Kent City Councilmembers Satwinder Kaur and Marli Larimer raised the Pride Flag with United Territories of Pacific Islanders Alliance – WA at Kent City Hall.

June is Pride Month, with celebrations around the south end including Burien Pride this weekend and White Center Pride continuing through June 11.

This was the second year in a row that the city raised a Pride Flag.

Photos courtesy City of Kent

