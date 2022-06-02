Law enforcement officials from three agencies shot and killed a man suspected of murder on Wednesday (June 1, 2022) in Kent while trying to make an arrest, the Seattle Police Department reported.

Seattle Police say that at around 5:45 p.m., members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force — which includes officers from SPD and other regional jurisdictions — attempted to serve a warrant at the residence of a fugitive wanted for murder in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place in Kent (map below).

SPD’s Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident after an SPD detective, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detective and a deputy United States Marshal shot and killed the man while attempting to arrest him on a murder warrant.

The suspect’s identity or crime for which he was being investigated were not released.

Police say that task force members knocked on the suspect’s door and identified themselves as law enforcement. When the suspect opened the door, he charged out at officers holding a knife. An SPD detective, a SCSO detective and a deputy US Marshal opened fire, striking the suspect.

Law enforcement and Kent Fire Department personnel attempted medical aid but the suspect died at the scene.

SPD’s Force Investigation Team will investigate the officer-involved shooting. Representatives of the Office of Police Accountability and the Office of Inspector General responded to the scene. Per policy, the SPD detective will be placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.