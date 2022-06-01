Each spring, summer and fall, the City of Kent hosts a recycling collection event that allows residents to dispose of recyclable items that are not normally accepted at the curb, and the next event will be this Saturday, Jung 4, 2022.

This free event will be held from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Kent Phoenix Academy, located at 11000 SE 264th Street (map below).

Instead of going to the landfill as trash, all items collected at the event will be reused or recycled.

Visit KentWA.gov/Recycle for details.

Organizers will be accepting batteries, styrofoam, electronics, cardboard, concrete, asphalt, rock, brick, mattresses, box springs, futons, textiles, household air conditioners and dehumidifiers, porcelain toilets and sinks, scrap metal, propane tanks, tires, yard debris and scrap wood, and shredding.

More info at bit.ly/3GnzquI.

Kent Phoenix Academy is located at 11000 SE 264th Street: