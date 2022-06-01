This summer marks the 47th season of the Kent Farmers Market, operated by volunteers from the Kent Lions & Foundation, who also bring you Kent Cornucopia Days, and the Kent Winterfest Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Opening Day will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The market is located at the Town Square Plaza park (map below) in downtown Kent, next to the Kent Library and between the Kent Station and Historic Downtown Kent.

“We invite you to come shop with local farmers and talented local makers in the Kent area, who will be setting up shop every Saturday.”

This is an open-air farmers market that will run every Saturday through Sept. 10, 2022.

For more information, visit https://kentfarmersmarket.com.

Town Square Plaza is located at 115 2nd Ave N.: