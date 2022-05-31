An apartment fire in Kent on Sunday, May 29, 2022 displaced at least eight families, according to Puget Sound Fire.
The blaze hit a complex in the 11100 block of SE 240 Street (map below), and was extinguished in 45 minutes.
Firefighters rescued one resident from a third floor balcony.
The cause is under investigation.
Puget Sound Fire, Renton RFA, Valley Regional Fire, King Count Medic One, Zone 3 Cadets, and the Red Cross assisted at the fire.
Red Cross is assisting the displaced families.
