The Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) announced this week a quarterly photo contest, and are seeking individuals interested in capturing “the essence of downtown Kent through creative imagery.”

Beginning June 1, organizers are inviting all our photographers, Instagram babes, architecture admirers, and Farmer’s Market fans and everyone in between to send in their favorite photos taken in Historic downtown Kent. No experience is necessary!

“We want to see downtown Kent through your imagination and eyes; whether it’s people, places or things, experiences, food, events, family, culture, cool finds, landscape, we’re looking for all things downtown Kent,” organizers said.

Here are the details:

Submit up to 5 images per entry. No cost to enter. Each quarter, one outstanding image will be selected and will win a cash prize, a feature story on the KDP website and social media, and press release announcement. All photos will become property of KDP and have a chance to be used in future promotional materials.



Full details and entry at downtownkentwa.com/photo-contest .

Questions? Email [email protected].

This program is brought to you by the Kent Downtown Partnership, a 501c3 non-profit organization