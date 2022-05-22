Kent’s FREE 4th of July Splash will be returning with a new look and time on July 4, 2022 – the first one held since 2019.

There will be no fireworks this year, and hours will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Meridian Park, with music, food, family activities and games for kids.

Free shuttles will run from Fire Station 75 (15635 SE 272nd) and Kentwood High School (25800 164th SE), and the shuttle runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The FREE Fourth of July Splash event is the City of Kent’s most popular Independence Day festival of the year.

“Join the summer festivities and fun with outdoor activities, live music, food and games,” the city said.

New hours and look for 2022:

Event hours: 12 to 5 p.m. No City of Kent sponsored fireworks Park closes at 7 p.m. Gates locked at 9 p.m.



INFO: Click here, call 253-856-5050 or email [email protected].

WHERE: Lake Meridian Park,14800 SE 272nd Street, Kent, WA 98032: